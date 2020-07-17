MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Given the strong purchase market and potential share gains from FHA, MGIC Investment anticipates strong writing. MGIC’s insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims payments will likely solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Shares of MGIC Investment have underperformed the industry in a year's time. We believe that improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and an improving housing market should drive the company’s shares. MGIC Investment also flaunts a solid capital position on which it returns value to shareholders in forms of share buybacks and dividend payments. However, a competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will likely dent capital flexibility. Further, escalating underwriting and other expenses weigh on margin.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.59.

Shares of MTG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.56. 107,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,757. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,286,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,570,000 after acquiring an additional 51,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

