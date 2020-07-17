MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. National Securities began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.42. 3,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 2.41. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a market cap of $645.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.67.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 13,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $482,817.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,302.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 46,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 473,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 340,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 292,715 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,061,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 110,362 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

