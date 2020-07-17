MIB Coin (MIB) Hits Market Capitalization of $491,228.82

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One MIB Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $491,228.82 and $11,049.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 373,931,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,629,657 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

