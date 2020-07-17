Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.58.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $202.40. 927,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,952,316. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,543.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.51 and a 200-day moving average of $175.35. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

