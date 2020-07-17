Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $216.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $179.00 to $216.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.58.

Microsoft stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.40. 927,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,952,316. The company has a market cap of $1,543.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

