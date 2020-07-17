Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Midland States Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Midland States Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Midland States Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,202. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.49). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Schultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,960 shares of company stock worth $373,677. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 77,760 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

