MINDOL (MIN) Market Capitalization Tops $163.28 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, MINDOL has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00010477 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. MINDOL has a market cap of $163.28 million and $56,626.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00760394 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00163561 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003102 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000908 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,576 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

