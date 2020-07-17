MIR COIN One Day Volume Reaches $954,464.00 (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. MIR COIN has a market cap of $2.50 million and $954,464.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.01880653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00091851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00188815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000205 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001064 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

