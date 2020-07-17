Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. National Securities upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.84 million, a P/E ratio of 86.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $112,654.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $67,014.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,029.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

