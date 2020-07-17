Mithril (MITH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.92 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 896,297,500 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

