Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MRNA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.27. 976,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,658,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. Moderna has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $88.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. Equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $33,445,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $192,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,692,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,175,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,173,550 shares of company stock valued at $134,776,308. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moderna stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7,640.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.