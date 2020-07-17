Moin (MOIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,706.23

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Moin has a market capitalization of $36,706.23 and $1.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and C-CEX. During the last week, Moin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002013 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Moin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,333,438 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.