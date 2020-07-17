Monolith Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.12 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Monolith has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and $14,629.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045858 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.40 or 0.04898144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017550 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00032342 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.