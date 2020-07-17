Morgan Stanley Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $78.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNW. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.23. 1,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,256. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

