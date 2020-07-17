Morgan Stanley Cuts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $68.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OGS. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

OGS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.84. 1,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.40. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $96.97. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 130.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

