Morgan Stanley Cuts Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $34.00

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE:VST traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.54. 24,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,172. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Vistra Energy has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $411,199.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 48.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 288.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

