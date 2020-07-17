Morgan Stanley Increases Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $69.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

EIX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 1,415.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 250.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 552.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

