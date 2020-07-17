Morgan Stanley Increases Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $80.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ES. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

Shares of ES traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,196. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

