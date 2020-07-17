Morgan Stanley Increases SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $5.10

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.80 to $5.10 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 46.88% from the company’s previous close.

SPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 59,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,371. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $27,729.00. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SunPower by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,016 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,465,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 195,514 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth about $8,219,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $10,564,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 177,173 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

