Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $51.00 at Piper Sandler

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.52. 548,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,138,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 67,419 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 145,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,444,000 after purchasing an additional 391,451 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

