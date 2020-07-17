Morgan Stanley Raises CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $58.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.97.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,031. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,969.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $449,511. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 569,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 330,307 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in CMS Energy by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 415,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,009,000 after buying an additional 52,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,921,000 after buying an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 34.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 958,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,302,000 after acquiring an additional 246,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

