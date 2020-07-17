Morgan Stanley Raises PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $12.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Shares of PCG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. 192,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,142,080. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 280.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 553.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 1,272.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 24.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

