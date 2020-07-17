Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch alerts:

Shares of MURGY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.99. 65,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,328. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.