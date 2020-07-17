Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Get Myomo alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MYO. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Myomo in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Myomo from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

MYO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,198. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myomo stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 70.49% of Myomo worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.