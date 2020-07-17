Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $132,047.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053751 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 22,438,420 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.