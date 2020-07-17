Naviaddress Price Down 24.6% This Week (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $74,458.10 and approximately $11,559.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045858 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.40 or 0.04898144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017550 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00032342 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

