Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $523.26 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.50.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total value of $5,216,859.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,954.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

