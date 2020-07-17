Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $475.95.

NFLX traded down $37.03 on Thursday, reaching $490.36. The stock had a trading volume of 466,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,029. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $456.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $216.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,050 shares of company stock worth $93,467,738. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,020,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,854,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

