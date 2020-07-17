Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $534.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $534.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday. BofA Securities cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.82.

NFLX traded down $36.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $491.06. The stock had a trading volume of 501,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

