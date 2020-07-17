NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.71.

NASDAQ NBSE traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,449. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric I. Richman purchased 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $84,822.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,358 shares of company stock valued at $172,746. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1,602.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

