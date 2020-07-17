New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,375 Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, hitting $284.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,884. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.47 and its 200 day moving average is $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $301.00 to $263.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.39.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.