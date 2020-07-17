New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,225 D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D. R. Horton stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.69. 1,417,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803,965. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Cfra upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

