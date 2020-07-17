New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 150 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 103,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at $16,803,492.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.15, for a total transaction of $935,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 610,376 shares of company stock valued at $109,298,021. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,484,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,259. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $202.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $170.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,038.78, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.53.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.