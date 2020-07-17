New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 9,380 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 271.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 198.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WM traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.61. 1,292,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

