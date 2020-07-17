New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.7% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,579,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,952,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.