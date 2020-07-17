New England Research & Management Inc. Has $309,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,940,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,430 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.46.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $226,880.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $397,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,477 shares of company stock worth $1,154,514 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.16. 2,523,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,204. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

