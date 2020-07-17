New England Research & Management Inc. Has $435,000 Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Adobe by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the software company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,531 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in Adobe by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 105,372 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

ADBE stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $432.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,703. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,254,174 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.