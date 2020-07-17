New England Research & Management Inc. Has $870,000 Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.51. 833,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,279. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.10.

In other news, Director Roger Fradin acquired 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.45 per share, with a total value of $30,823.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

