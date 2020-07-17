New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 3,900 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,425,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,916,609. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

