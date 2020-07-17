New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 369 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 90.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $173.82. 1,541,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,164. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.84.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

