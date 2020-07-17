New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. New Millennium Iron shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 244,000 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that New Millennium Iron Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KéMag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Québec.

