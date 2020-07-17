New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Receives $12.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $7.30. 5,466,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,628,208. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.82.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

In other news, Director Andrew Sloves bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at $465,553.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after buying an additional 351,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after buying an additional 591,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,180,000 after buying an additional 255,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 105.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,995 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

