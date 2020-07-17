New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $9.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.50.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NRZ. Argus lowered New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Residential Investment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.10.

NRZ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 266,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.82. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

In other news, Director Andrew Sloves bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at $465,553.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 16.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 15.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 26.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

