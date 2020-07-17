Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.38.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $16.42. 64,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,158. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,475,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,721,000 after buying an additional 4,494,554 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,662,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,803,000 after buying an additional 347,595 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 28.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,750,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,773,000 after buying an additional 2,354,616 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 81.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,149,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after buying an additional 3,650,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,819,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after buying an additional 828,432 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.