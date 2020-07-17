Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NEXPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Nexi stock remained flat at $$18.32 on Thursday. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300. Nexi has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.04.

Nexi S.p.A. provides payment solutions to banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company is involved in the configuration, activation, and maintenance of the hardware and software for digital payments; and offers settlement of card payments, monthly billing, payment tracking, POS management, and data analytics services, as well as help line call center services.

