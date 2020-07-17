Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nexi in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXPF remained flat at $$18.32 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04. Nexi has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32.

Nexi S.p.A. provides payment solutions to banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company is involved in the configuration, activation, and maintenance of the hardware and software for digital payments; and offers settlement of card payments, monthly billing, payment tracking, POS management, and data analytics services, as well as help line call center services.

