NEXT (LON:NXT) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 5,600 ($68.91) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 5,400 ($66.45).

NXT has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,140 ($75.56) to GBX 4,300 ($52.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($70.15) to GBX 4,900 ($60.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC raised NEXT to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 7,050 ($86.76) to GBX 5,570 ($68.55) in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NEXT to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 5,300 ($65.22) to GBX 4,400 ($54.15) in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,220.86 ($64.25).

Shares of LON NXT traded up GBX 70 ($0.86) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,074 ($62.44). The stock had a trading volume of 431,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,022.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,451.61. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 48.36 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,358 ($90.55).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

