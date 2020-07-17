NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Get NextCure alerts:

NXTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NextCure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NextCure from $87.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital cut shares of NextCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NextCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 40.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextCure has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. On average, research analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in NextCure by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,137,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,231,000 after acquiring an additional 695,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NextCure by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,254,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after acquiring an additional 190,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextCure by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NextCure by 1,423.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 761,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,894,000 after acquiring an additional 711,476 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NextCure by 364.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 464,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 364,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextCure (NXTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.