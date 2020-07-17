NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is Somerset Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.00. 28,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,169. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,557 shares of company stock worth $23,382,177 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

