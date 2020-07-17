NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $246.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.46.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.70. The company had a trading volume of 38,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.80 and its 200 day moving average is $246.05. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,557 shares of company stock valued at $23,382,177. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 21,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.